Gamecocks and Aggies set for early kick on Oct. 28

COLUMBIA, S.C. (October 16, 2023) – The South Carolina Gamecocks will travel to College Station, Texas for a Saturday, October 28 clash with the Texas A&M Aggies. Game time has been set for Noon ET (11 am CT) and the game will be televised on ESPN.

The Aggies lead the all-time series by an 8-1 count, including a 4-0 mark at Kyle Field (102,733) in College Station, but the Gamecocks won last year in Columbia by a 30-24 score, securing the Bonham Trophy for the first time.

The Texas A&M contest will be the final regular season road game of the year for the Gamecocks. South Carolina is the only FBS team in the country that will play its final four games of the regular season at home.

South Carolina (2-4, 1-3 SEC) is on the road this week at No. 20/20 Missouri (6-1, 2-1 SEC), while Texas A&M (4-3, 2-2 SEC) is enjoying its bye week.

Here are the game times and networks for the entire SEC schedule for games of Oct. 28:

South Carolina at Texas A&M 12:00 ET ESPN

Georgia vs. Florida (Game in Jacksonville) 3:30 ET CBS

Mississippi State at Auburn 3:30 ET SEC NETWORK

Tennessee at Kentucky 7:00 ET ESPN

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss 7:30 ET SEC NETWORK