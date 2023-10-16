Georgia teens arrested in Midlands car break-ins

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington County deputies say two teens are in custody with a string of more than 30 car break-ins in the area.

Investigators say the teens are part of a Georgia-based theft ring.

Deputies say Quadriquez Poole, 19, is charged with 38 counts of breaking into vehicles, vehicle theft, second-degree burglary and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Authorities are not releasing the name of the second suspect because he is under the age of 18.

Sheriff Jay Koon says the break-ins happened along Bush River Rd. during the first week of October.