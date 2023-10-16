Paopao named to Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina senior Te-Hina Paopao is one of 20 candidates named to the 2024 Nancy Lieberman Award Preseason Watch List, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced today. Now in its 24th year, the award recognizes the top point guard in women’s NCAA Div. I college basketball. To be considered for this prestigious award, candidates must exhibit the floor leadership, playmaking and ball-handling skills of Class of 1996 Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman.

Paopao was a three-time All-Pac-12 selection in her three seasons at Oregon, where she averaged 12.5 points on 42.0 percent shooting, including 38.0 percent from 3-point range. In 2022-23, she helped the Ducks to the WNTA quarterfinals while ranking second in the Pac-12 with 2.3 made 3s per game and fourth in the league with 42.4 percent accuracy from behind the arc. Both numbers were career bests. She complemented her own offensive output with 3.6 assists per game, including a career-best 3.3 average last season. In 77 career games, Paopao scored in double figures 51 times, including 11 20-point games, dished out five or more assists 25 times and led the team in assists 42 times.

A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates. In late January, the watch list of 20 players will be narrowed to 10, and then in late February to just five. In March, the five finalists will be presented to Lieberman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee, where a winner will be selected. Throughout the process, players will have the ability to play themselves on or off the lists until the five finalists are selected. Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, in each of the three rounds, starting Fri., Oct. 20.

The 2024 Nancy Lieberman Award winner will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (Shooting Guard), Cheryl Miller Award (Small Forward), Katrina McClain Award (Power Forward) and the Lisa Leslie Award (Center), in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.

South Carolina will host an exhibition game against Rutgers on Sun., Oct. 22, as the two programs honor former assistant coach Nikki McCray-Penson, who passed away over the summer. Tipoff at Colonial Life Arena is set for 1 p.m.

The Gamecocks will officially open the 2023-24 season in an historic way, playing Notre Dame in Paris, France, on Nov. 6. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN with a 1 p.m. ET tipoff.

