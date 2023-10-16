Senator Tim Scott formally files for South Carolina 2024 Presidential Primary ballot

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– U.S. Senator Tim Scott formally filed for the South Carolina 2024 Presidential Primary ballot.

Scott was in Columbia Monday to file for the ballot.

Scott is one of many republican candidates running for the presidency, including former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former President Donald Trump.

The State Republican Primary is February 24, 2024.

According to Scott’s campaign, “Since launching my campaign for President, I have been honored to receive a groundswell of support in the Palmetto State and across the nation,” said Tim Scott.”We must protect the American Dream for the next generation, secure our border, and be loyal to allies and lethal to our enemies. I’m excited to build on our momentum into the First In The South primary and all the way to the White House.”