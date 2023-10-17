Meet our Pet of the Week: Sally!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO): Meet Sally! This precious 3-month-old puppy was found as a stray and brought to Columbia Animal Services. She is now looking for her ‘furever home.’

After a few days in the shelter, Sally had the opportunity to have a sleepover with Columbia Animal Services’ Superintendent, Victoria Riles, where she says she did amazing in the home environment!

Sally received a bath, went into the crate on her own, slept through the night, and was very respectful and curious of other dogs and cats in the home. Victoria says Sally is overall a very sweet, gentle, submissive, and eager to learn little pup! “She does have a lot of energy, but she also wears out really quickly. I see a lot of potential in this girl- easy training, perfect starter puppy for a family or a single person,” explained Riles.

Columbia Animal Services is hosting their ‘Scary Good Deal’ adoption special all October long, in honor of Halloween and National Adopt a Shelter Pet Month. All adoptions are just $13, including their spay/neuter surgery, basic vaccinations, and microchips. The shelter also provides great resources and handouts for those looking into puppy ownership, such as training techniques, crate training, potty training, etc.

Sally is getting spayed on Thursday, October 19th, and will be ready for adoption then! In the meantime, you can visit Sally at the shelter in their puppy nursery located right in the front of the lobby.

Columbia Animal Services is at capacity right now and are encouraging everyone contemplating adoption to take advantage of their special and celebrate by bringing home a new furry family member. Last week, 92 animals entered Columbia Animal Services, and 99 left out! Shelter staff expresses their gratitude to the community for helping them save their adoptable dogs at risk.

Visit the shelter today at 127 Humane Lane and save a life today!