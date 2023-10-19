Governor’s Office: Keurig Dr. Pepper to invest $100 million and create nearly 250 new jobs in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Coffee roasting is getting a boost in South Carolina. The Governor’s Office announced that Keurig Dr. Pepper plans to invest $100 million and create nearly 250 new jobs in the state.

According to a release, Governor Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Commerce say Keurig Dr. Pepper, a leading producer of hot and cold beverages, will continue the development of its state-of-the-art coffee roasting and manufacturing facility in Spartanburg County. The company plans to invest $100 million and create an estimated 250 new jobs by 2027, say officials.

The facility is located at 6135 Anderson Mill Road in Moore and is expected to be complete in 2027, say officials

If you are interested in checking out any jobs, click here KDP’s career center.

Per a release:

“Our facility in South Carolina remains an important asset in the ongoing evolution of our next-generation coffee production capabilities. Keurig Dr Pepper is proud to continue to grow in the welcoming and talent-rich community of Moore. We greatly appreciate the support we have received from the State of South Carolina in helping to facilitate our ongoing investment and hiring needs.” -Keurig Dr Pepper Chief Supply Chain Officer Roger Johnson

“Keurig Dr Pepper’s expansion of its Spartanburg County facility exemplifies how South Carolina’s strong economic climate supports continued development. Our state is grateful to be home to one of Keurig Dr Pepper’s six U.S. coffee roasting facilities and for the 250 additional jobs this project provides.”-Governor Henry McMaster