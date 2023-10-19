Joran Van Der Sloot confesses to killing Alabama teen Natalee Holloway

(CNN) — Joran Van Der Sloot has confessed to killing alabama teenager Natalee Holloway in Aruba in 2005.

He made the confession when he pleaded guilty to charges of extortion and wire fraud in connection with the teen’s remains. Van Der Sloot was the prime suspect in Holloway’s disappearance. Her body was never found and she was declared legally dead in 2012. According to a transcript of his confession, Van Der Sloot admitted to killing Holloway with a cinder block as they fought during a sexual encounter on a beach. Her mother Beth spoke at a press conference after the hearing and says her nightmare is now over.

As part of the plea agreement, Van Der Sloot was sentenced to 20-years in prison. He is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence in Peru for the 2010 murder of Stephany Flores and the two sentences will run concurrently.