Law enforcement renews call for information on missing Midlands woman, child

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– As her 21st birthday approaches law enforcement agencies in the Midlands are renewing their call for information on the disappearance of Sophia Van Dam and her 2 year old son Matteo.

Officials with the Sumter Police Department, Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office, SLED, and the FBI are seeking answers in the search for the missing mother and child.

“We love her and Matteo very much, and we’re waiting to celebrate her birthday in style when she comes home,” her mother, Theresa Van Dam, said.

Investigators say Sophia and Matteo Van Dam were last heard from on June 24th.

If you have any information on their whereabouts call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online to P3tips.com.

Online tips can also be sent to SLED at tips@sled.sc.gov.