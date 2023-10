Lincoln St. back open in Columbia after train derails

(Courtesy: CPD/X) Train went off track at 300 block of Lincoln St.

(Courtesy: CPD/X) Train off track on Lincoln St.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say a freight train that derailed Thursday night is moving again and opened Lincoln Street back up this morning.

Police say after 11 p.m. Thursday, the front engine of a Norfolk Southern freight train went off the track while traveling along the 300 block of Lincoln Street.

Officers say no injuries have been reported.

Norfolk Southern worked on getting the train moving as Lincoln Street is back open.