Local Muslim faith leader discusses Israel-Hamas war

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Chaudhry Sadiq is the head of Masjid Noor-Ul-Huda, an Islamic Mosque on Winmet Drive.

Speaking before their weekly Friday prayer service, Sadiq says providing historical perspective on Palestine is important, finding that what is now in ruins, was a land of peace, progress, and prosperity just 75 years ago.

“And actually truthfully, it not only competed with, it was even better organized, more developed and more active than the famous cities of Europe at that time,” Sadiq says.

He believes peace for both Israelis and Palestinians must come with justice, honor, and dignity.

“And when we say that, it’s the people that we’re talking about. It’s not the groups. Not the parties. Not the factions. It’s the people at this stage. That is, the people of Palestine and the people of Israel, who have a right to exist — coexist — peacefully, in a responsible environment of tolerance and understanding,” Sadiq says.

He turns to the Quran for examples of this peace saying the lives of Israelis and Palestinians are equally important and precious and says the blockade into Gaza denying basic necessities must end.

“If someone killed a person without a legitimate reason, it is as if he has killed the whole of humanity, and conversely speaking if someone saved a life, it is as if someone has saved the whole of humanity. So every single life is equally precious and any one or every one life lost is one life too many,” Sadiq says, who is also the president of an organization called “The Peace and Integration Council of North America,” or “PICNA.”

He and others travel the U.S. providing education on the Islamic faith and promoting peace and understanding between people of all faiths and cultures.

“We must continue being patient and tolerant as well as active in educating and informing people about our faith. And accepting other faiths in our similarities and our differences. We must recognize the differences and celebrate the similarities. And that is the way to survive,” he says.

The mosque will be holding a Fall Festival Saturday, October 21st from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. All community members are welcome to attend and will have the opportunity to tour the mosque.