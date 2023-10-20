New Brookland Tavern is moving to a new location

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —A staple of the Columbia music scene has a new home in a familiar location.

New Brookland Tavern announced on its social media pages that it will be moving into the Cotton Gin building in Five Points in December.

back in August we told you the venue’s original location was put up for sale prompting the move.

Officials say they are already planning the premiere show where you can check out the swanky new location on December 30, 2023.