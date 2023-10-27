Columbia mayor partners with delivery service to help families in Columbia Food Deserts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — City of Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann is joining forces with food delivery service Instacart to launch new a program.

Mayor Rickenmann announced the new Grocery Access Pilot (GAP) program at the Eau Claire Town Hall on Friday, Oct. 27.

The city-funded program looks to improve access to nutritious foods in Columbia food deserts.

The city said up to 110 residents living in food deserts will receive a complimentary Instacart+ membership and a $ 5-a-month Instacart Health Fresh Funds stipend for one year.

“As we look at longstanding, complex issues in Columbia, like food insecurity, we must consider how we can utilize innovative technology and creative partnerships to really make an impact,” said Mayor Rickenmann.

Instacart and the mayor’s team will create a virtual storefront to help educate and encourage nutritious shopping choices.

“The city has been working to combat food insecurity for years, so I am excited to try something new. We found a way to get groceries straight to the communities that have low access without limiting choice and I look forward to seeing how this partnership with Instacart reduces barriers in Columbia,” said the mayor.

A 2020 report conducted by the city’s Food Policy Committee said that more than 65,000 Richland County residents are in need of more equitable food access.

“Everyone should have access to nutritious food, and today, technology is breaking down barriers that have historically prevented too many communities from getting the nourishment they need,” said Casey Aden-Wansbury, Instacart’s Vice President of Policy and Government Affairs.