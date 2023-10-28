Second half surge leads Benedict over Savannah State, 38-17

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The fifth-ranked Benedict College Tigers outscored Savannah State 21-0 in the second half to pick up a 38-17 victory on Saturday, and clinch a berth in the 2023 SIAC Championship.

The win secures Benedict, 9-0 overall and 7-0 in the SIAC, a spot in the Nov. 11 SIAC Football Championship Presented by Cricket at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The Tigers are the defending champions. Savannah State falls to 2-7 overall and 1-6 in the SIAC.

“To God be the glory. We found a way to win a football game. It was a hard fought football game,” said Benedict head football coach Chennis Berry . “We didn’t start the way I like. In the second half, we came out and found a way to play like a championship football team and come back to Columbia 1-0.”

Berry said the team was looking for a spark after going into the locker room tied at 17 at the half, and found it when freshman A’chean Durant returned the second-half opening kickoff 93 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

“I told them you know what kind of football team we are and we are a better team than we showed,” Berry said. “I didn’t fuss at them. I told them you know what’s at stake. They have the pen and they write the story . We came out in the second half and had a fast start and were resiliant and found a way to win a football game. That really sparked us.”

After the kickoff, Benedict scored on its next two drives. Benedict drove 80 yards on 10 plays on their second offensive series in the third quarter, as Deondra Duehart rushed for 40 yards on the series, including a one-yard touchdown run.

“No question. That’s the play that gave us the energy and juice for the second half,” Berry said about Durant’s return. “That kickoff return really sparked us and gave us that confidence and energy to finish strong.”

Joshua Heyward intercepted a SSU pass on the next series, and the Benedict Tigers drove 70 yards for another score, with Caden High catching a 26-yard touchdown pass from Aeneas Dennis for a 38-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Benedict opened the game with a 66-yard scoring drive on their first possession, with Dennis connecting with Jalen Jones for a 19-yard touchdown pass.

Savannah State kicked a 35-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter to make it 7-3. Benedict made it 10-3 on a 31-yard field goal by Tom Piccirillo later in the second quarter. Savannah State tied the game at 10-10 on a seven-yard pass. After an interception, Savannah State took the lead on a 37-yard touchdown pass. Benedict went on a 75-yard drive to tie the score at 17 on a Jaylen Jones three-yard rush.

Duehart, the reigning SIAC Offensive Player of the Week, rushed for 83 yards on 18 carries. Jalen Jones caught seven passes for a season-high 104 yards with one touchdown. Dennis completed 18-of-29 passes for 228 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Jayden Broughton led the defense with eight tackles and a solo sack. Benedict gave up a season-high 178 yards on the ground. Savannah State’s Jadon Adams rushed for 109 yards on 15 carries, becoming the first running back to rush for more than 100 yards against the Tigers.

Berry said the Tigers are not looking ahead to the SIAC championship, especially with one more game on the schedule.

“We have to finish the drill,” Berry said. “We want to make sure our young men are locked in to face a really good Allen University football team.”

Benedict will look to close out the regular season unbeaten for the second year in a row when they host next-door neighbor rival Allen University in the South Carolina HBCU Classic. Kickoff from Charlie W. Johnson Stadium is 1 p.m. The game will also be Senior Day, and the Tigers will honor their seniors from football, cheerleading and the band.