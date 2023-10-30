Gamecocks host Vanderbilt at noon on Nov. 11

COLUMBIA, S.C. (October 30, 2023) – The South Carolina Gamecocks return to conference action on Saturday, Nov. 11, when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores in an SEC Eastern Division matchup. Game time has been set for a noon ET kick at Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559) in Columbia, S.C. and the contest will be televised on the SEC Network.

The series has been dominated by South Carolina, as the Gamecocks own a 28-4 all-time lead in a series that dates back to 1961. The Gamecocks hold a 13-2 advantage when the game has been played in Columbia. Carolina has won 14-straight games in the series, including a 38-27 win in Nashville last November. Vanderbilt’s last win in the series came in 2008.

South Carolina (2-6, 1-5 SEC) hosts Jacksonville State (7-2, 5-1 Conference USA) in a non-conference tilt this Saturday, Nov. 4, at noon, while Vanderbilt (2-7, 0-5 SEC) hosts Auburn (4-4, 1-4 SEC) in a 4 pm ET contest in Nashville.

Here is the entire SEC slate of games for Saturday, November 11:

Alabama at Kentucky 12:00 ET ESPN

Vanderbilt at South Carolina 12:00 ET SEC NETWORK

Florida at LSU/Tennessee at Missouri/Ole Miss at Georgia* 3:30 ET CBS

Auburn at Arkansas 4:00 ET SEC NETWORK

Florida at LSU/Tennessee at Missouri/Ole Miss at Georgia* 7:00 ET ESPN

Mississippi State at Texas A&M 7:30 ET ESPN2

Florida at LSU/Tennessee at Missouri/Ole Miss at Georgia* 7:30 ET SEC NETWORK