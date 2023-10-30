SCDOT implementing rolling lane closure along S.C. 6

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — On Tuesday, Oct. 31, The South Carolina Department of Transportation will be performing a temporary rolling lane closure of the eastbound, outside travel lane along S.C. 6 on the Lake Murray Dam.

SCDOT officials say the closure will allow crews to perform the final cleanup following repairs to the walkway.

A rolling lane closure means the location of the lane closure will be shifting throughout the day as crews work says SCDOT.

Crews will begin work on the Irmo side of the walkway and continue to the Lexington side, which will cause the rolling closure to happen between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

During the rolling lane closure, traffic will be restricted to one lane for drivers traveling eastbound from Irmo to Lexington.

SCDOT says the walkway will remain open and safe for pedestrians.

The Department of Transportation is asking drivers that will be in the area to slow down and remain alert for crews working along the roadway.