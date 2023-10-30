Sheriff: Deputies seeking information about 2022 shooting that left man dead

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputies are searching for answers to a 2022 shooting, said Sheriff Ravenell.

Investigators say the deputies were made aware of a shooting after Regional Medical Center (RMC) staff notified them of gunshot wound victim 36-year-old Michael Frasier.

Frasier arrived at the hospital conscious but later died, said OCSO.“We’ve been working on this for more than a year, but we want to bring it before you again to see if anyone remembers anything, anything at all,” the sheriff said.

OCSO investigators say viewed hospital security video showed Frasier being dropped off by another man who was later identified and interviewed.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.