Lexington Deputies Investigating Fatal Shooting

Rob Dew

Lexington Co. (S.C.)–   Investigators with the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department say a male victim died on the way to the hospital following a Tuesday night shooting on South Hampton Rd.

A spokesperson for the department says crime scene investigators are processing the scene and potential evidence as detectives interview witnesses.

If you have any information on this incident call the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

