One dead, suspect in custody after verbal altercation leads to shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – A 32-year-old man is behind bars charged in the shooting death of a man over the weekend.

Dennis Diamond is accused of approaching William Archie, 25, and an acquaintance for a ride as they sat in a car at the BP Gas Station located in the 1000 block of Fontaine Road just before 3 a.m. on June 24.

Deputies say a verbal altercation between the trio became physical.

Diamond pulled out a handgun and shot Archie in the lower body, deputies say.

According to deputies, Archie was driven to his residence on Hillcrest Drive where he complained about his injury; EMS was later called to transport him to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital where he died.

