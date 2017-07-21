Total Solar Eclipse Countdown: One Month

Astronomers say Columbia will experience the event for more than two minutes.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – In just one month the Midlands will be the place to be for one of the most anticipated celestial events in decades.

There will be a total solar eclipse on August 21 and astronomers say Columbia will experience the event for more than two minutes. That’s among the longest in the country.

The Columbia Visitor’s Bureau says they expect thousands to descend on the Midlands for the once in a generation experience. Hotels are reporting 100 percent occupancy according to business leaders.

The last total solar eclipse in the US was in 1979.

An important safety step to keep in mind: when you grab those glasses make sure they are specifically geared toward looking at the eclipse.

Experts warn that without using certified eyewear, your eyes could sustain permanent damage.

The City of Columbia will sponsor 100,000 pairs of glasses at venues like the State Museum.

US Postal Service is even getting in on the eclipse excitement. It released a new image-changing stamp to commemorate the history of the event.