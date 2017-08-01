ABC Columbia Special Eclipse Coverage

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Mark August 21st of this year on your calendars because the Capital City will be the epicenter of something many never get the chance to see in their lifetime.

We’re talking about a Total Solar Eclipse, where the moon will completely cover the sun, leaving the entire State in complete darkness for more than 2 minutes.

Even better, the best seat in the house is right here in Columbia where the center line of totality is set to appear at 2:41PM.

Count on ABC Columbia News for your Eclipse Coverage, we will have live reports on August 21st, live updates during the Eclipse and coverage by Chief Meteorologist John Farley.