Four More Arrested in Lexington Shooting Death

1/4 AlexanderTreshawn_preview (Photo: Lexington Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

2/4 FultonMonyell_preview (Photo: Lexington Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

3/4 HammAmaria_preview (Photo: Lexington Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

4/4 RileyAshley_preview (Photo: Lexington Co. Sheriff's Dept.)







Lexington, SC (WOLO) —The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested four more people in connection to a deadly shooting authorities say took place Wednesday morning in Gaston.

According to authorities, 20 year old Amaria Hamm, 29 year old Ashley Riley, 23 year old Treshawn Alexander, and 22 year old Monyell Fulton face murder charges in the shooting death of 44 year old Arnette Riley.

23 year old Chesenee Mattress and Amaria Hamm were both taken into custody Wednesday and face additional drug charges according to officials. The remaining suspects were detained Friday after further investigation of the deadly shooting.

No motive in the killing has been given.