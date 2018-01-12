108-Year-Old Midlands Trailblazer Passes Away

Gabrielle Franklin,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Family friends of Donella Brown Wilson confirm the 108-year-old passed away Friday.

The Calhoun County native and former Booker T. Washington High School student was a longtime educator, civil rights activist, and fixture in the Waverly Historic District.

Before her death, Wilson was the oldest living Allen University graduate and one of the oldest members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated.

Wilson is well-recognized for her polling advocacy, never missing a voting election since she became eligible to participate in the 1940s.

In 2017, Wilson received the state’s highest civilian honor, The Order of the Palmetto, for her lifetime of service.

Governor McMaster tweeted his condolences Friday writing, “If anyone has lived a full and accomplished life, it was she. She will be missed, but we know she is rejoicing with The Lord today.”

Funeral arrangements for Wilson will be announced at a later date.

Share

Related

Wilson updates ankle at Heathwood Hall jersey reti...
Fatal Accident on I-20, Near Two Notch Road Exit
Lexington County Deputy Involved Shooting
Sen. Tim Scott calls President Trump’s ̶...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android