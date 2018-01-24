Former Clemson QB Cooper announces transfer

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WOLO) – Former Clemson quarterback Zerrick Cooper is now the newest Gamecock.

No, not a member of those Gamecocks.

The redshirt-freshman announced on Twitter Tuesday night that he is transferring to Jacksonville State. The FCS program is the only other program other than Carolina that claims a Gamecock as their mascot.

Cooper started the season as Kelly Bryant’s main backup for the ACC Champion Tigers, but eventually was overtaken on the depth chart by true freshman Hunter Johnson. He completed 25 of 41 pass attempts in 2017 for 256 yards with two touchdowns.