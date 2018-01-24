Former Clemson QB Cooper announces transfer

Greg Brzozowski,

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WOLO) – Former Clemson quarterback Zerrick Cooper is now the newest Gamecock.

No, not a member of those Gamecocks.

The redshirt-freshman announced on Twitter Tuesday night that he is transferring to Jacksonville State. The FCS program is the only other program other than Carolina that claims a Gamecock as their mascot.

Cooper started the season as Kelly Bryant’s main backup for the ACC Champion Tigers, but eventually was overtaken on the depth chart by true freshman Hunter Johnson. He completed 25 of 41 pass attempts in 2017 for 256 yards with two touchdowns.

Share

Related

Clemson crushed by Virginia in Top 20 showdown
Clemson in top 15 of preseason Baseball America ra...
Another Clemson quarterback transferring
Donte Grantham Suffers Torn ACL; Out for Remainder...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android