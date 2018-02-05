BREAKING: Dutch Fork’s Bryce Thompson won’t sign with USC Wednesday

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) — In a startling turn Monday, Dutch Fork head coach Tom Knotts confirmed that wide receiver/running back Bryce Thompson will not sign with the Gamecocks on Signing Day Wednesday.

“At this point, he is not (signing with Carolina),” said Knotts Monday afternoon.

Knotts did not give a reason why, but it’s most likely over his academics. Thompson has been struggling in the classroom, one of the main reasons he didn’t sign with USC during the early signing period in December. Will Muschamp and the University had major concerns over whether Thompson could get his grades up and qualify academically, but as of December, he was still academically ineligible.

According to a source, USC defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson met with Thompson and a Dutch Fork staff member last week about what is assumed to be his academic performance.

A source close to Thomoson says the wide receiver/running back will now most likely sign with Marshall.