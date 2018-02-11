Driver Dies in Fiery Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer in Lexington

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A driver traveling on the wrong side of the highway died after colliding with a tractor0trailer Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 3:00am on I-26 eastbound at the 199 Mile Marker.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, said a 1999 Mack tractor-trailer was driving in the eastbound lane on I-26 when a Hyundai traveling westbound in the eastbound lane collided with the tractor tailer.

Southern said both vehicles ran off the road and caught fire. The driver of the Hyundai died.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.