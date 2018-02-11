RCSD Investigating After 3 Men Injured in Shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Three men were shot after an altercation Saturday night, according to deputies.

Just before midnight deputies responded to a shots fired called at the intersection of Henry and Main street. That where deputies say they found the three victims who were transported to Palmetto Richland Hospital.

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

As deputies continue to investigate, they ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

