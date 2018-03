Richland County Coroner Identifies Stabbing Victim

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified a stabbing victim from early Thursday morning near Simmons Street and Bluff Road.

Watts says Erik Ballou, date of birth 04/25/1989, of Northshore Road died Friday.

According to Watts, an autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to complications of a stab wound to the upper torso.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.