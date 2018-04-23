Dylann Roof’s sister in court on drug, weapons charge

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Dylann Roof’s sister was in court Monday (4/23) morning.

Morgan Roof had her first appearance in a Richland County courtroom on drug and weapons charges.

Prosecutors dropped the marijuana charge against Roof but she is still charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds.

Roof was arrested at AC Flora High School last month.

She was searched after a racist social media post surfaced where she allegedly criticized those protesting gun violence.