Dylann Roof’s sister in court on drug, weapons charge

Josh Berry,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Dylann Roof’s sister was in court Monday (4/23) morning.

Morgan Roof had her first appearance in a Richland County courtroom on drug and weapons charges.

Prosecutors dropped the marijuana charge against Roof but she is still charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds.

Roof was arrested at AC Flora High School last month.

She was searched after a racist social media post surfaced where she allegedly criticized those protesting gun violence.

Share

Related

Midlands Tech psych students drop off toys at Rona...
Thief arrested after allegedly breaking into cars ...
Several county fire departments working to contain...
Search for robbery, carjacking suspects

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android