RCSD investigating shooting in Hopkins that injured one

Hopkins, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shots fired call near the 200 block of Greenlake Drive in Hopkins.

Officials say they received a call that multiple shots had been fired at 7 p.m. this evening.

A male victim has been taken to Palmetto Health Richland with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

RCSD warns that it is still an active scene and they have no suspects in custody.

ABC Columbia News will keep you updated as details become available.