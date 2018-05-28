Clemson Regional Teams Announced

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Tigers were selected to the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed in the Clemson (S.C.) Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers (45-14) face No. 4 seed Morehead State (37-24) in their opening game, while No. 2 seed Vanderbilt (31-25) and No. 3 seed St. John’s (39-15) round out the regional field. Both Vanderbilt and St. John’s played in the 2017 Clemson Regional.

It marks Clemson’s 43rd NCAA Tournament appearance, fifth most in the nation, and 31st in the last 32 years.

Clemson opens the double-elimination regional against Morehead State on Friday at 6 p.m. Vanderbilt plays St. John’s on Friday at noon .

The Tigers were one of six ACC schools chosen to the NCAA Tournament, joining Duke, Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina and NC State.

CLEMSON REGIONAL TICKET INFORMATION

Fans can visit the Clemson athletic ticket office online portal HERE (IPTAY all session) or HERE (general public) to purchase tickets. All-session tickets are now available to purchase for IPTAY members. On Wednesday at 8 a.m. , all-session and single-session tickets will be available for all fans.

CLEMSON REGIONAL TICKET PRICES

• All-session ticket – $60 (Games 1-6 and a potential Game 7)

• Single-session adult ticket – $15

• Single-session youth (age 17 & under) ticket – $10

• Single-session general admission ticket – $10 (only available if all reserved seats sell out)

Clemson Athletics contributed to this article.