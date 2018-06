Sink hole opens up after water main break

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A huge sinkhole opened up after a water main break in northeast Columbia.

It happened at the intersection of Idlebrook Court and Boswick Ridge in the Summit neighborhood.

Officials with the Columbia Water Department say water service has been restored to the area, but a boil water advisory remains in effect.

Officials say it could take up to a week to repair the road.