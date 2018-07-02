Miss South Carolina and Miss SC Teen Speak with ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–We now have a new Miss South Carolina and a new Miss South Carolina teen.Miss Spartanburg, Davia Bunch, is the new Miss South Carolina 20-18. She’s a 21 year old USC student.Berkley Bryant, Miss River City Teen, was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen on Friday.Both of the newly crowned queens told ABC Columbia what this experience means to them.You can watch Davia compete in the Miss America Pageant live on September 9th here on ABC Columbia.