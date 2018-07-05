DeVoe makes Hornets Summer League roster

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – Former Clemson star Gabe DeVoe has earned a spot on the Hornets Summer League roster as one of 14 players headed with the franchise to Las Vegas.

The Tigers alum, who was named to the All-Midwest Regional team in the NCAA Tournament back in March, was invited to the Queen City for Mini Camp in hopes of competing for a chance to show his skills and work towards a roster spot in the Association. Gabe went undrafted back in June but was soon invited to participate in Charlotte’s try out.

College of Charleston alum Joe Chealey also made the Las Vegas team, which is highlighted by this year’s No. 12 overall pick Miles Bridges, and second year players Malik Monk and Dwayne Bacon.

Video courtesy of WSOC.