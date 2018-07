Thai rescue mission

Thailand (WOLO) –Officials in Thailand now say they have a “limited amount of time” to get the 12 stranded boys and their soccer coach out of a flooded cave.

Overnight going into Friday morning, a volunteer rescue diver died from a lack of oxygen during the rescue mission.

it happened amid the threat of more torrential rains which could flood the cave even more.

ABC’s Elizabeth Hur is in New York with details.