Chapin Church group stranded in Haiti amid protest

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- A group of volunteers from a Chapin Church are stranded in Haiti amid continued demonstrations in the capital of Port-au-Prince and a northern city following a fuel price hike.

Chapin United Methodist Church wrote in a post to Facebook saying, “Please continue to pray for the nation of Haiti, and for the mission teams including one from Chapin UMC, our team is safe. Please pray they can return home soon!”

An estimated 120 American and 100 Haitian guests are staying in a Port-au-Prince hotel where demonstrators earlier tried to set fire to the hotel and get past security, said Stacy Librandi Bourne, an emergency medical professional from HERO Client Rescue who is at the Oasis Hotel.

After the Prime Minister’s announcement, the situation calmed down, she said.

US officials told tourists and missionaries to shelter in place.

“Do not attempt to travel at this time. Avoid protests and any large gathering of people. Do not attempt to drive through roadblocks,” a State Department Bureau of Consular Affairs official said.

There are no reports of US citizens in Haiti being injured, the embassy said.

The demonstrations began after the Commerce Ministry and Economic Ministry issued a joint statement announcing an increase of 38 percent to 51 percent for gasoline, diesel and kerosene. The increases take effect Saturday.