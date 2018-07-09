Attorney General announces Raise in Aid for Families of Murder Victims

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–According to Attorney General Alan Wilson, the South Carolina Legislature has approved a new Proviso, giving additiional aid to murder victims families.
Wilson says the proviso raises the amount the “Department of Crime Victim Compensation” can pay towards a funeral and burial for eligible homicide victim claims.
They’ll now be able to receive up to $6,500, up from $4,000.
According to a release, this new cap applies to claims received by the Attorney General’s Department of Crime Victim Compensation on or after July 1, 2018.

Share

Related

AG Wilson joins coalition to protect employees fro...
AG Wilson to discuss latest statistics, efforts re...
Richland County Man Arrested on Child Porn Charges
SC Justices Favor Solicitor Over AG in Corruption ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android