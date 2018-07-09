Attorney General announces Raise in Aid for Families of Murder Victims

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–According to Attorney General Alan Wilson, the South Carolina Legislature has approved a new Proviso, giving additiional aid to murder victims families.Wilson says the proviso raises the amount the “Department of Crime Victim Compensation” can pay towards a funeral and burial for eligible homicide victim claims.They’ll now be able to receive up to $6,500, up from $4,000.According to a release, this new cap applies to claims received by the Attorney General’s Department of Crime Victim Compensation on or after July 1, 2018.