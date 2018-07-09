Gary moving up college choice decision date

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Gray Collegiate rising senior Juwan Gary announced on his Instagram account Sunday that he will be making his collegiate commitment some time this week instead of opting to release his announcement in November as previously stated.

Gary’s final five schools are USC, Clemson, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, and Alabama. He’s ranked 53rd in the Class of 2019 by ESPN.

No official date has been provided for his upcoming announcement.