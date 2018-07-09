West Columbia Police on the hunt for Murder Suspect

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– West Columbia Police are still searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting Thursday.Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says 41 year old Elzie Mack died Sunday.Police say Mack was one of three people shot at New Brookland Apartments last Thursday.West Columbia Police say Damien Ritter is wanted in connection with the shooting.If you know where he is call the West Columbia Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-crime-s-c.