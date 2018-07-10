Explore over 100 local businesses in one location on Wednesday

The Greater Lexington Chamber's Lexpo promises networking, shopping, and free food

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO)–The Greater Lexington Chamber of Commerce has organized over 100 local businesses, gathering at River Bluff High School for their Lexpo event on Wednesday. According to the Chamber’s Connor Watkins, the event starts at 11:00 AM at the school, and is open free to the public. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn more about local shopping opportunities, talk with banks, builders, and other vendors. Watkins says that there will also be several restaurants offering free samples.

You can learn more about the 2018 Lexpo, and Chamber membership HERE.