Former Clemson star Jaron Blossomgame’s big night not enough for Spurs

LAS VEGAS, NV (AP) — Christian Wood had 26 points and 15 rebounds and the Bucks (2-2) outscored the Spurs 8-0 in overtime.

D.J. Wilson added 19 points and 10 rebounds, Sterling Brown scored 13 and Travis Trice II added 10.

Clemson’s Jaron Blossomgame had 19 points and nine rebounds and Oliver Hanlan added 18 points for the Spurs (1-3).

The No. 14 Bucks will face the 76ers in the second round.