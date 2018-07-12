Smoke from Contained Forest Fire might still be seen near Harbison

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Columbia Fire Department, residents or drivers in the area of Harbison Boulevard may still see smoke in the air Thursday.

The smoke is caused by a Wednesday night fire in Harbison State Forest.

The fire is contained, say fire officials, but still producing possible smoke.

Previous story:The Columbia Fire Department and South Carolina Forestry Commission worked to contain a woods fire in the Harbison State Forest Wednesday (7/11) night.

According to the Forestry Commission, the fire which burned at least 4 acres, is 100% contained but will continue burning, possibly for a few days.

Fire lines were dug around the woods fire to help containment.

Officials are warning drivers to be on the lookout in areas off Broad River Rd. near Bob Dorn Rd. & Lost Creek Dr. as there may be closures.