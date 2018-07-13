After board meeting, Greg Wright not reinstated at Swansea

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Greg Wright’s plead for his old job did not go well Thursday night.

Wright, who was fired at the end of June as Swansea’s head football coach, made his case to Lexington School District Four during an executive meeting, but after more than two hours, the board said it couldn’t vote on the decision made by the school.

“During this evening’s executive session, the board heard from coach Gregory Wright about his concerns relating to his removal as football coach at Swansea High,” school board’s Doris Simmons said in a prepared statement. “Because the board is delegating decisions to the administration in accordance with board policy, the board has no official role in this matter at this time.”

The former Gamecock Wright left the board meeting still with passion and a loving following.

He made a public statement in front of at least a dozen of his family members and friends watching.

“I appreciate the board hearing me here tonight. I appreciate the support from the community and I will continue to fight for our community and our kids. They always will be my number one priority, without a doubt. I asked the Lord to use me and I have to allow Him to do that and I trust Him wholeheartedly.”

The decision means Wright will more than likely go ahead and file a lawsuit against the district.

Wright’s lawyer Lewis Cromer and Wright will hold a news conference Friday afternoon.

Wright finished his tenure 7-15 with the Tigers, but took Swansea to back-to-back playoff appearances in 2016 and 2017.