Deputies Seeking Suspect in Swansea Shooting

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Deputies in Lexington Co. are searching for a suspect in a Wednesday night shooting in Swansea.

Investigators say Charlie Robinson of Gilbert is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Robert All on Toole Smith Rd.

If you know where Robinson is call the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Dept. or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.