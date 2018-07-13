Dibrell Strikes Out Six in Fireflies loss to Hagerstown Thursday

HAGERSTOWN, MD – Tony Dibrell punched out six batters and did not issue a walk in his 15th start of the season. The righty’s effort was not enough as Columbia fell 6-0 to Hagerstown in the second contest of this series. Since the Fireflies claimed the first contest, this sets up a decisive game three on Friday night at Municipal Stadium.

Dibrell tossed 93 pitches and scattered four runs through six frames. In fact, only one run the 22-year-old allowed was earned. His earned run average, despite the loss, drops to 3.44 over 83.2 innings this season.

The Suns (7-13, 34-54) led 2-0 after four innings and the visitors added two more in the fifth. Armond Upshaw sparked the offense with a one-out double. Paul Panaccione ripped a grounder to Columbia’s (9-11, 43-44) Edgardo Fermin. The 20-year-old shortstop attempted to get the lead runner – Upshaw – at third, but his throw went past third baseman Hansel Moreno (Upshaw scored). Panaccione reached base safely on the fielder’s choice. The 24-year-old later advanced to third on Dibrell’s wild pickoff. Cole Freeman knocked in Panaccione with a sacrifice fly. Hagerstown increased its lead, 4-0, after five stanzas.

Trent Johnson pitched the final two frames in his first appearance with Columbia. The righty recorded one strikeout, but yielded two runs in the seventh.

Like Hagerstown’s offense in game one, Columbia went silent in game two with just three hits. Zach Rheams smashed a double in his first at-bat as a Firefly. The former Texas Tech standout was added to the roster on Wednesday. Blake Tiberi collected the two other hits – a single and double. Tiberi has five hits through two games in this series.

These two teams battle in the series finale on Friday at Municipal Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and you can listen to the action live at 6:45 on FOX SPORTS Radio 1400 AM or online at columbiafireflies.com. Zac Grotz (1-2, 5.76) starts for the Fireflies and faces Suns hurler Jackson Tetreault (3-7, 4.54).

Story by: Columbia Fireflies