Former Swansea coach files lawsuit against Lexington School District

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One night after Lexington School District Four announced in a meeting they would not overturn the decision by Swansea High School to reinstate Greg Wright as the Tiger’s head football coach, Wright’s legal team announced they are filing a lawsuit against the school board and six other individuals.

J. Lewis Cromer of Cromer Babb Porter & Hicks, LLC announced their party is seeking $300,000 in damages due to defamation, civil conspiracy, and interference with contractual relations in regard to the termination of Wright’s tenure at Swansea.

Wright was terminated as the program’s head coach on June 26 on the grounds that he was “grossly negligent in the way that he failed to safeguard his players along with a litany of false charges and accusations about previous pretextual warnings and write-ups”, according to a case copy provided by Cromer’s firm.

Wright did not speak at Friday afternoon’s press conference. The lawsuit was filed Friday morning.

Wright, who was a walk-on turned scholarship special teams player and linebacker at Carolina, went 7-15 in his two seasons at Swansea. He led the Tigers to the playoffs both seasons after previously coaching at Eau Claire.