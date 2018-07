Friday the 13th

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s Friday the 13th! Some people see it as an unlucky day and the myths date back for centuries.

Historians say they can trace the superstition back to the middle ages.

the rumor has it – there’s an increase in the chance of accidents, bad luck, and danger today.

There is some good news associated with the day though. Researchers say there’s no science that proves it.