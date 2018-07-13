Samsung Electronics America to Expand in SC Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) (WOLO)- Samsung Electronics America is expanding its presence in South Carolina.

The company announced Thursday the opening of a new customer care center in Greenville.

Officials say it’ll help Samsung identify ways consumers can keep their devices connected to one another and make sure they get the most out of them.

Earlier this year, Samsung’s home appliance plant in Newberry added to it’s production line.

The Samsung facility held its grand opening at its 450,000-square foot facility in Newberry back in January.