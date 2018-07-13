Update: Deputies Searching for Suspect in Fatal Shooting

SWANSEA, SC (WOLO)– ABC Columbia News has new information on a story that we have been tracking for several days.According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s department, deputies are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man from Gilbert.The shooting happened late Wednesday night near Swansea, in the 100 block of Toole Smith Road.Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Charlie Don Robinson, also known as Corey, charging him with murder in connection with the shooting death of Robert William All, Jr.

If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 888-Crime-SC.