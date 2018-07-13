West Columbia man accused in execution style murders arrested

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — West Columbia have arrested a man accused of two murders and an attempted murder they say took place at the Glenn Street Apartment July 5th.

According to a warrant obtained by ABC Columbia News, 25 year old Damien Lavar Ritter shot both Samire Atkins and Elize Mack in the head during a robbery at the Complex. The warrant claims Ritter also shot another Roderick Furtick in the leg during the same incident.

The Arrest warrant accuses Ritter of robbing the victims of cell phones and a safe containing around 5 thousand dollars and other unlisted items. According to details laid out in the warrant, Ritter is accused of “restricting the movements” of the victims and then forcing two of the three to lay down on the floor before shooting them both in the head.

Ritter is currently charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder, robbery, kidnapping, grand larceny, and criminal conspiracy. Ritter is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center where he is awaiting bond hearing.

