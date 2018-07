Clemson’s Nimmer wraps weekend at Players Amateur

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Playing in his hometown, Clemson rising senior Bryson Nimmer finished in a tie for 16th at The 19th annual Players Amateur, where players compete for an exemption to be entered into the field at South Carolina’s lone PGA Tour event, the RBC Heritage.

Nimmer shot five-under (279) for the event, finishing 11 strokes behind champion, Vanderbilt’s John Augustein (-16, 268).

WJCL contributed video to this story.